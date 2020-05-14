Drunk driver crashes through hotel into coffee shop in SLO
May 14, 2020
An allegedly drunk driver drove his pickup truck through a hotel room and into a coffee shop on Monterey Street in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday afternoon.
At about 3:30 p.m., the truck crashed through a room at the Los Padres Inn and into The 4 Cats Café and Gallery next door. No one was injured in the crash, though both a gas line and water line were broken.
Officers took the driver into custody on suspicion of DUI.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines