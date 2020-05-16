Motorcyclist killed in crash in Cambria

May 16, 2020

A motorcyclist died Friday afternoon in a crash with a black Jeep Cherokee on Highway 1 near Ardath Drive in Cambria.

Shortly after 3 p.m., the driver of the Jeep turned onto the shoulder of the road to make a U-turn, and then pulled into the path of a yellow motorcycle. The motorcyclist died at the scene.

Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the fatal crash. The CHP is investigating the incident.

The name of the deceased motorcyclist is not being released at this time pending notification of their next of kin.

