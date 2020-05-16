Surfer hits his head, dies in Pismo Beach

A male surfer died Friday morning after suffering an apparent head injury in Pismo Beach. [KSBY]

At about 10 a.m., an unconscious surfer was reportedly pulled out of the water slightly north of the Pismo Beach Pier. Four state parks lifeguards and two rangers, along with Pismo Beach police, tended to the surfer and performed CPR.

It took approximately 30 minutes for medics to arrive. Responders pronounced the surfer dead at the scene.

Authorities have yet to release additional information about the death.

