SLO County reports eight new coronavirus cases on Saturday

May 2, 2020

San Luis Obispo County announced eight new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday: five in Paso Robles, two at the California Men’s Colony (CMC), and one in Nipomo. During the past two weeks, the county has noted an uptick in hospitalizations and new cases primarily in Paso Robles and at CMC.

Throughout the county, medical personnel have tested 3,138 people for the virus.

Of the 196 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 149 individuals have recovered and one has died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are seven people in the hospital — with three in intensive care, and 39 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 66

Atascadero 32

Arroyo Grande — 19

San Luis Obispo — 15

Nipomo — 15

CMC — 11

San Miguel — 8

Templeton — 7

Pismo Beach — 7

Morro Bay — 6

Other county cases — 10

As of Saturday afternoon, there have been 52,556 positive cases and 2,159 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 1,156,217 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 67,224 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 3,471,887 cases with 244,104 dead.

