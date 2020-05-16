SLO County restricts hotel occupancy, campground availability

May 15, 2020

San Luis Obispo County Public Health Officer Penny Borenstein and Administrator Wade Horton passed an executive order on Friday limiting all hotels to 50 percent occupancy and county owned campgrounds to residents only in an attempt to reduced new coronavirus cases.

In order to open restaurants for indoor dining and to remove curbside pickup for retail, the county cannot have more than 28 new cases of coronavirus in 14 days, according to benchmarks set by Gov. Gavin Newsom. In an attempt to reduce infections from hotel guests primarily in Pismo Beach, the county passed the executive order limiting all guests at local hotels.

However, during the past two weeks, Pismo Beach has had only one new coronavirus case, which was not related to an out-of-town guest. Countywide, there were 59 new cases, with 35 of those in Paso Robles.

In 14 days, the county will revisit the executive order limiting hotel occupancy limits.

During the past two days, eight people in San Luis Obispo County have tested positive for the coronavirus: six in Paso Robles, one in Atascadero and one in Nipomo.

Of the 240 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 191 individuals have recovered and one has died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are two people in the hospital in intensive care, and 46 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 93

Atascadero — 37

Arroyo Grande — 21

Nipomo — 18

San Luis Obispo — 17

CMC — 11

Pismo Beach — 9

San Miguel — 8

Templeton — 8

Morro Bay — 6

Other county cases — 12

As of Friday afternoon, there have been 76,819 positive cases and 3,153 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 1,484,285 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 88,507 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 4,628,824 cases with 308,655 dead.

