SLO County’s coronavirus cases continue to fluctuate

May 1, 2020

It has been seven weeks since San Luis Obispo County had its first confirmed coronavirus case, while new infection rates appear to have peaked five weeks ago, the numbers of new cases continues to fluctuate.

During the last week of March, the county noted a surge in new cases. During the past two weeks, there has been an increase in new cases, primarily at the California Men’s Colony (CMC) and in Paso Robles, with 61 confirmed cases. Since mid-April, nine inmates and one CMC staffer have tested positive for the virus.

Week 1: average 2.9 new cases a day

Week 2: average 5.6 new cases a day

Week 3: average 4.9 new cases a day

Week 4: average 2 new cases a day

Week 5: average 2.9 new cases a day

Week 6: average 5.1 new cases a day

Week 7: average 3.6 new cases a day

On Friday, SLO County announced four new cases of the virus. In the county, medical personnel have tested 2,792 people for the virus.

Of the 188 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 147 individuals have recovered and one has died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are seven people in the hospital — with two in intensive care, and 33 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 61

Atascadero 32

Arroyo Grande — 19

San Luis Obispo — 15

Nipomo — 14

CMC — 9

San Miguel — 8

Templeton — 7

Pismo Beach — 7

Morro Bay — 6

Other county cases — 10

As of Friday afternoon, there have been 51,775 positive cases and 2,111 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 1,126,432 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 65,598 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 3,392,718 cases with 239,178 dead.

