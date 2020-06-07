Arroyo Grande man killed in crash with drunk driver

A 36-year-old Arroyo Grande man died in a crash with an alleged drunk driver on Highway 154 at the San Marcos Pass summit on Friday.

Shortly before 11 a.m., Michael Kai Liu was driving westbound in a Hyundai Sonata when a pickup truck driven by Oscar Pereyra, 61, of Santa Barbara crossed the double yellow lines and crashed head on into the Hyundai. First responders pronounced Liu dead at the scene.

After extricating Pereyra from his truck, paramedics transported him to a hospital for treatment of major injuries. He was subsequently charged with DUI.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact CHP Officer Shannan Sams at 805-967-1234.

