California Supreme Court to weigh removing ballot measure aimed at impeding tax hikes

May 8, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The California Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments on Wednesday about whether or not to remove a measure from the November ballot that would require all new taxes and tax increases to be approved by voters. [ABC News]

Currently, the state Legislature can raise taxes with a two-thirds vote in both the Assembly and Senate. The ballot measure would require voters statewide to approve tax hikes initiated by the Legislature. Such tax hikes would only take effect if a majority of voters approve.

Additionally, the measure would change how communities can raise taxes through citizen initiatives. Currently, a local ballot measure for a tax increase requires a simple majority vote. The initiative would raise the threshold to a two-thirds majority.

Furthermore, the ballot measure would reclassify many government fees as taxes. It would also apply retroactively to any tax increase approved after Jan. 1, 2022.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is seeking to remove the initiative from the ballot. The governor, along with the Legislature and California Democratic Party Chair John Burton, filed a lawsuit last fall asking the court to remove the ballot measure.

The suit argues the initiative would “eliminate much of the executive branch’s administrative and regulatory power and would repeal taxing authority that the Legislature has held throughout California’s history.”

Likewise, the suit claims the ballot measure would curtail revenue local jurisdictions need to fund essential public services ranging from trash collecting to firefighting, as well as make it more difficult to respond to state emergencies like earthquakes and global pandemics.

Supporters of the initiative, including business groups and taxpayer advocates, argue Californians face some of the highest taxes and highest costs of living in the United States and changes are needed.

“The whole issue here is that they are scared to death of the people of California being empowered to vote on state and local taxes,” said Rob Lapsley, president of the California Business Roundtable.

California’s Supreme Court is expected to rule before late June whether the initiative would revise the state Constitution and impair essential government functions. June 27 is the deadline for the California Secretary of State to certify the state’s general election ballot.

