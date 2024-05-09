Union, Paso Robles school district agree to compromise on wages
May 9, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District and the teachers union have agreed to salary increases of 4% to 5% over three years, under an agreement that still requires the approval of union members and the district board.
After months of discord with the union demanding 8.2% salary increases and the district offering a 2% raise, the parties have tentatively agreed to three-year salary increases, which is to retroactively include 2023. Members of the union, Paso Robles Public Educators, had threatened to strike if their demands were not met.
School board members are slated to approve the agreement at their May 28 meeting.
