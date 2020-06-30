Four people killed in Templeton crash

June 30, 2020

The California Highway Patrol confirmed four people died Monday evening in a crash in Templeton, a male driver and three female passengers.

At about 9:30 p.m., the driver passed a vehicle at a high-rate of speed and then hit the brakes, causing the vehicle to spin out and crash into an oak tree on Neal Springs Road near Deer View Lane. Even though everyone in the car was wearing a seat belt, the force of the collision ejected one passenger from the car.

Responders pronounced four people dead at the scene of the crash

Officials have not yet released the identities of the victims pending notification of their next of kin.

