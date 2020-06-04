Hundreds of protestors march in SLO, business owners board up windows

June 4, 2020

Hundreds of protestors marched through San Luis Obispo on Wednesday afternoon in support of police reform in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd.

At 2 p.m., protestors met outside SLO City Hall, and then marched south on Higuera Street. At the corner of Broad Street, the protestors blocked traffic for eight-minutes and 46-seconds, the time the officer knelt on Floyd’s neck.

Throughout the march, protestors blocked traffic at major intersections for eight-minutes and 46-second intervals.

The protestors handed out a list of demands, which included requiring officers to wear body cams at all times, banning the use of choke holds, banning rubber bullets and tear gas use on protestors, and agreeing to long-term reform of police policies.

In anticipation the ongoing protests could turn violent, business owners in San Luis Obispo closed their shops early with many boarding up their windows. However, Wednesday’s protest remained peaceful.

In addition, several motorcycle clubs sent members to stop looters and vandals who might try to take advantage of the situation, the bikers said.

Mayor Heidi Harmon marched with the protestors.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, in response to a request from Harmon, the council voted to designate $140,000 in city funds to be spent on diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

Loading...