Front Page  »  

SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon calls for $100,000 in racial equality funding

June 3, 2020

Mayor Heidi Harmon

Amid a pandemic and ongoing protests, San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon has called for the city of SLO to set aside $100,000 to fund the promotion of social and racial equality. [KCOY]

Harmon said she would request that city council members approve the funding and that the money should be used toward meaningful efforts to create a city in which tear gas will never be used again.

“In my position of leadership, and in my privilege as a white ally, I will be advocating for funding to go directly towards policy and efforts to better serve our communities of color and create more equity here in San Luis Obispo,” Harmon said.

San Luis Obispo Police Chief Deanna Cantrell also addressed this week’s protests, though she defended her officers’ use of tear gas.

Cantrell said it is incredibly dangerous for protesters to march onto a highway with vehicles traveling 70 or 80 mph. Cantrell said it creates danger for the protesters, as well as for drivers and law enforcement.

On the standoff that ensued, Cantrell said a police captain spoke with the leader of the protest. After authorities declared the protest an unlawful assembly, some protesters tried to push through the police line.

Police responded by firing pepper spray balls into the ground. Then, some protesters turned violent and bottles, rocks and fireworks were thrown at officers. So, officers fired tear gas, Cantrell said.

SLO City Manager Derek Johnson said he was considering whether or not to impose a curfew, as authorities have done in many jurisdictions across the country.


Loading...
Related:


8
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Kalifornia_Bud

“Can we start with the $46,164 in raises they voted for themselves…”


I vote for this one.


Vote Up4Vote Down 
06/03/2020 10:46 pm
aye-caramba

Uh, NO. Come on, could we expect more than unicorns and fairy dust from her? Just throw money at it, right? The city is about to go into budget crises because of loss of tax revenues due to CV19 and this absolutely goofy lady offers this? Dumb, just plain dumb


Vote Up5Vote Down 
06/03/2020 10:43 pm
Downypaso

In lily-white SLO?! Oh that’s rich. They can barely stomach people from the Central Valley.


Vote Up6Vote Down 
06/03/2020 9:56 pm
mytwopointfivesense

Ok, 100k. Can we start with the $46,164 in raises they voted for themselves which kicks in next term? The 2nd raise they gave themselves in less than 2 years and did it as a global pandemic was brewing. The same pandemic which is causing millions in lost revenue and hits to our budget (county we know is 50+ mil) – do we know the shortfalls for slo city? Is our city council and mayor woke enough to set aside their privledge and sacrifice their latest raise for this cause ?


Vote Up15Vote Down 
06/03/2020 9:55 pm
Kidholm

Liberals are masters at spending other people’s money for non-means tested social welfare programs.


Vote Up11Vote Down 
06/03/2020 9:35 pm
womanwhohasbeenthere

Make no mistake – we will end racism in SLO for $100,000!


Vote Up19Vote Down 
06/03/2020 9:14 pm
MBvoter

They are faced with budget shortfalls for their existing services but she wants to set aside $100,000. It’s painful to even watch. The police should have never let protesters onto the freeway let alone vandalize businesses that have already suffered immense economic hardships Those of us who fallow the rules deserve better. So glad I don’t live in SLO


Vote Up32Vote Down 
06/03/2020 8:56 pm
Mike

As long as it comes out of her own paycheck I’m good with it. Use tax dollars for this nonsense? No.


Vote Up12Vote Down 
06/03/2020 8:32 pm
﻿