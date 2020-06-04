New coronavirus cases surge in Paso Robles and Templeton

June 4, 2020

While coronavirus cases continue a slow uptick in San Luis Obispo County, infections rates vary strongly from community to community. Recently, the worst outbreaks have been located in Paso Robles and Nipomo.

During the past seven days, there have been 19 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, or 2.7 per day. Of those, nine were in Paso Robles, five in Nipomo, and one each in San Luis Obispo, Atascadero, Arroyo Grande and Templeton.

Of the 279 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 256 individuals have recovered, and one has died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are four people in the hospital – with three in intensive care, and 18 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 122

Atascadero — 39

Arroyo Grande — 23

Nipomo — 26

San Luis Obispo — 19

CMC — 11

Pismo Beach — 9

San Miguel — 9

Templeton — 9

Morro Bay — 6

Other county cases — 15

As of Thursday afternoon, there have been 121,127 positive cases, and 4,439 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 1,920,261 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 110,045 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 6,664,291 cases with 3791,076 dead.

