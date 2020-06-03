Paso Robles woman sentenced to year in jail for fatal DUI

A San Luis Obispo judge sentenced a Paso Robles woman on Monday to one year in SLO County Jail for causing a deadly hit-and-run that killed a man who tried to stop her from driving intoxicated. [Tribune]

On the evening of Dec. 28, 2018, then 21-year-old Sarah Hale left the Santa Maria Brewing Company in Paso Robles, where she used to work as a waitress, and got into her car. Along with several other friends, Montes Guillen attempted to stop Hale from driving while intoxicated.

However, Hale drove away knocking Guillen out of her car and onto the pavement. Hale’s blood alcohol level was .17 at the time she was driving.

Officers found Hale at her home and arrested her for driving under the influence causing an injury, driving with a blood alcohol level greater than .08 and felony hit-and-run. Hale posted bail and was released before Guillen succumbed to his injuries. Prosecutors later added a charge of gross vehicular manslaughter.

In February, Hale pleaded no contest to all charges in exchanged for no more than one year in jail and five years probation.

Hale was sentenced to 364 days in jail. Court records indicate Hale is expected to serve about half the length of her sentence.

