SLO police arrest four teens for looting

June 3, 2020

San Luis Obispo police arrested four juveniles, whom they say are responsible the looting of businesses on Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

At about 10:15 p.m. on Monday, a witness reported eight to 10 suspects were smashing windows at local businesses. Officers then discovered broken windows at Shoe Palace, Central Coast Surfboards and Founders Bank, according to police.

Officers arrested a 16-year-old from SLO, a 15-year-old from SLO, a 16-year-old from Atascadero and a 15-year-old Paso Robles. There is no indication the vandalism and burglaries are related to the Monday’s protest, police said.

During their investigation, officers found evidence the suspects shot out the windows with BB guns. The damage is estimated to be in the thousands of dollars.

After breaking the window at Shoe Palace, the suspects entered the business and stole an unknown amount of clothing from the window display, a witness told officers. The suspects then fled the area in a white sedan.

At about 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday, glass shattered and triggered an alarm at Laguna Smokes in the 111500 block of Los Osos Valley Road. Officers arrived and spotted a white sedan leaving the area.

Police followed the white sedan into the area of Madonna Road and Eto Circle. Four suspects then abandoned the car and fled by foot into the neighborhood.

Officers quickly located and arrested two of the suspects. The other two suspects turned themselves into the San Luis Obispo Police Department later in the morning

Investigators found items stolen from Laguna Smokes inside the suspect’s car. Officers also found two pellet guns in the juveniles’ possession.

Detectives are evaluating additional items of evidence to determine whether the juveniles suspects were involved in the vandalism on Marsh Street.

Furthermore, police say another burglary was reported at the city of SLO’s parks and recreation office in the 1300 block of Nipomo. It is unclear if the juveniles are suspects in that burglary, as well.

Officers booked the four teens in juvenile hall.

Loading...