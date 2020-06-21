Santa Maria officer shoots armed man
June 21, 2020
A Santa Maria police officer shot a man wielding a gun on Sunday afternoon outside a business.
Shortly before 1 p.m., a 911 caller reported a man was waving a gun in front of people at Boomers Miniature Golf Arcade on Preisker Lane. Employees had ushered people inside, and locked the doors.
An officer arrived at the scene and shot the suspect.
Emergency medical personal transported the suspect to a local hospital. Investigators have not released further information about the incident or the suspect’s condition at this time.
