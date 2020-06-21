Santa Maria officer shoots armed man

June 21, 2020

A Santa Maria police officer shot a man wielding a gun on Sunday afternoon outside a business. Shortly before 1 p.m., a 911 caller reported a man was waving a gun in front of people at Boomers Miniature Golf Arcade on Preisker Lane. Employees had ushered people inside, and locked the doors.

Emergency medical personal transported the suspect to a local hospital. Investigators have not released further information about the incident or the suspect’s condition at this time.

