SLO County hits record high for hospitalized coronavirus cases

June 27, 2020

BY CCN STAFF

San Luis Obispo County health officials reported 12 coronavirus patients hospitalized on Friday, a record number.

During the past four days, there have been 66 newly confirmed coronavirus cases in San Luis Obispo County, or 16.5 per day, another record number. San Luis Obispo leads with 16 new cases, followed by Nipomo at 14 and Paso Robles at 11.

Of the 508 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 381 individuals have recovered, and one has died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are 12 people in the hospital — five in intensive care, and 114 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 150

Nipomo — 67

Atascadero — 65

San Luis Obispo — 64

Arroyo Grande — 40

Templeton — 21

Grover Beach — 15

Pismo Beach — 15

CMC — 11

Morro Bay — 10

San Miguel — 9

Los Osos — 7

Shandon — 5

Other county cases — 19

As of Friday evening, there have been 206,623 positive cases, and 5,872 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 2,553,068 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 127,640 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 9,919,525 cases with 497,255 dead.

Loading...