SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon calls for $100,000 in racial equality funding

June 3, 2020

Mayor Heidi Harmon

Amid a pandemic and ongoing protests, San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon has called for the city of SLO to set aside $100,000 to fund the promotion of social and racial equality. [KCOY]

Harmon said she would request that city council members approve the funding and that the money should be used toward meaningful efforts to create a city in which tear gas will never be used again.

“In my position of leadership, and in my privilege as a white ally, I will be advocating for funding to go directly towards policy and efforts to better serve our communities of color and create more equity here in San Luis Obispo,” Harmon said.

San Luis Obispo Police Chief Deanna Cantrell also addressed this week’s protests, though she defended her officers’ use of tear gas.

Cantrell said it is incredibly dangerous for protesters to march onto a highway with vehicles traveling 70 or 80 mph. Cantrell said it creates danger for the protesters, as well as for drivers and law enforcement.

On the standoff that ensued, Cantrell said a police captain spoke with the leader of the protest. After authorities declared the protest an unlawful assembly, some protesters tried to push through the police line.

Police responded by firing pepper spray balls into the ground. Then, some protesters turned violent and bottles, rocks and fireworks were thrown at officers. So, officers fired tear gas, Cantrell said.

SLO City Manager Derek Johnson said he was considering whether or not to impose a curfew, as authorities have done in many jurisdictions across the country.


17
Lmo

Just looking at this woman makes my teeth hurt. But she’s what San Luis wanted … and what they deserve. A gesture of lead-by-example is needed Ms. Harmon; how ’bout you and the rest of the stuffed shirts cough up the $100K, and then you can boast about how ‘woke’ (ridiculous term) you all are.


Kalifornia_Bud

“Can we start with the $46,164 in raises they voted for themselves…”


I vote for this one.


aye-caramba

Uh, NO. Come on, could we expect more than unicorns and fairy dust from her? Just throw money at it, right? The city is about to go into budget crises because of loss of tax revenues due to CV19 and this absolutely goofy lady offers this? Dumb, just plain dumb


Murse

I’m so confused since this wasn’t one of the major city goals that the public voiced and was voted in at a previous council meeting. It looks like City Council decided to make it $140,000 while cutting in other departments!


Budget here: https://www.slocity.org/Home/ShowDocument?id=26438


KSBY 6/3/2020: …”The city council also appropriated $140,000 of new funding toward programs to support diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.” Source: https://bit.ly/2z1L5Rr


Maybe someone with more experience can weigh in on the matter? Is this a done deal?


slogirl

She’s looney


