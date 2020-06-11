Two officers and suspect shot in Paso Robles

June 11, 2020

By KAREN VELIE

Two law enforcement officers were shot Thursday during a manhunt for a transient man allegedly on a shooting spree, according to the police scanner.

The suspect, 26-year-old Mason James Lira, is down and unresponsive, according to the scanner. One of the officer is in route to Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton.

Early Wednesday morning, 26-year-old Mason James Lira allegedly ambushed officers in Paso Robles, shot a deputy in the face, and killed a man. Multiple law enforcement agencies participated in the manhunt.

