Two officers and suspect shot in Paso Robles
June 11, 2020
By KAREN VELIE
Two law enforcement officers were shot Thursday during a manhunt for a transient man allegedly on a shooting spree, according to the police scanner.
The suspect, 26-year-old Mason James Lira, is down and unresponsive, according to the scanner. One of the officer is in route to Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton.
Early Wednesday morning, 26-year-old Mason James Lira allegedly ambushed officers in Paso Robles, shot a deputy in the face, and killed a man. Multiple law enforcement agencies participated in the manhunt.
