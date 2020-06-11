Gunshots fired near Firestone Brewery in Paso Robles

June 11, 2020

Update: The northbound off-ramp to U.S. Highway 101 at Highway 46 West near Paso Robles is closed because of law enforcement activity. The southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 are also heavily congested.

Original story: Multiple gunshots were fired near Firestone Brewery on Ramada Drive near Highway 101 on Thursday afternoon as multiple law enforcement agencies hunt for a gunman who allegedly ambushed officers at the Paso Robles police department, shot a deputy in the face and killed a man.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in the manhunt for 26-year-old Mason James Lira. The gunman started his shooting spree early Wednesday morning.

On Thursday at about 2 a.m., Lira was videotaped shopping at Chevron gas station in the 1800 block of Ramada Drive, near the current skirmish.

