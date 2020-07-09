A third San Luis Obispo County resident dies of coronavirus

July 9, 2020

By CCN STAFF

A third San Luis Obispo County resident has died from the coronavirus, as the number of hospitalized patients continues to increase.

The 61-year-old patient had significant underlying health conditions and was living in a long-term care facility. About two weeks ago, he contracted the coronavirus and was admitted to a local hospital.

“We are saddened that another vulnerable SLO County resident has succumbed to this disease and offer our condolences to the patient’s family,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “This loss is a reminder that we must do all we can to protect those who are most vulnerable. They matter and they are important. It’s up to each of us to do our part.”

During the past 24 hours, there have been 37 newly confirmed coronavirus cases in San Luis Obispo County. San Luis Obispo leads with 11 new cases, followed by Paso Robles at eight cases.

Of the 845 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 601 individuals have recovered, and three have died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are 14 people in the hospital — six in intensive care, and 227 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 203

San Luis Obispo — 141

Nipomo — 125

Atascadero — 85

Arroyo Grande — 66

San Miguel — 35

Grover Beach — 33

Templeton — 27

Pismo Beach — 25

Oceano — 17

Los Osos — 16

CMC — 11

Morro Bay — 11

Cambria — 7

Santa Margarita — 7

Shandon — 6

Cayucos — 6

Avila Beach — 5

Other county cases — 19

As of Wednesday evening, there have been 296,075 positive cases, and 6,713 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 3,159,414 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 134,867 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 12,180,570 cases with 552,382 dead.

