Man sentenced to 6 months for seeking sex with Arroyo Grande teen

July 9, 2020

A judge sentenced a 27-year-old Santa Maria man to 180 days in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on Tuesday for pursuing sex with a 15-year-old girl, who in actuality was an Arroyo Grande police officer. [Tribune]

On Feb. 19, Arroyo Grande officers arrested Kent Solorio Feliciano after he attempted to meet with an Arroyo Grande officer posing as a 15-year-old girl. Feliciano was motivated by abnormal sexual interest in children, according to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office.

In March, Feliciano pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of arranging to meet a minor for lewd purposes and to a misdemeanor count of arranging to meet a minor. But last month, Feliciano pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor charge in exchange for prosecutors dropping the felony count.

On Tuesday, a judge sentenced Feliciano to 180 days in the SLO County Jail and three years of supervised probation. Feliciano will likely serve no more than three months behind bars because of custody credits he has accrued.

Had Feliciano been convicted of both the felony and misdemeanor, he would have faced a sentence of at least two years in state prison.

Feliciano is not currently listed by the county sheriff’s office as being in custody. Feliciano gained release from jail following his arrest after posting $25,000 bail.

