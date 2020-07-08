Is SLO County facing closures of bars and restaurants?

July 8, 2020

If San Luis Obispo County’s number of new coronavirus cases continues at the current rate, it is likely the state will order indoor businesses in the county to close, including restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms and movie theaters.

The state allows no more than 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over a 14 day span. SLO County is at 114 new cases in two weeks and expected to be placed on the state’s watch list. After three days on the watch list, the state orders the closure of indoor businesses and beach parking.

“Our transmission rate doesn’t tell the whole story, but it is potentially a leading indicator,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “These numbers are a strong reminder that we are bringing COVID-19 home—from travel, from work, from outings—and we need take all the necessary precautions to ensure that SLO County can remain open and our health care system can continue to care for the sick.”

During the past four days, there have been 106 newly confirmed coronavirus cases in San Luis Obispo County. Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo lead with 20 new cases each, followed by Nipomo at 16 and San Miguel at 14.

Of the 808 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 586 individuals have recovered, and two have died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are 13 people in the hospital — five in intensive care, and 207 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 195

San Luis Obispo — 130

Nipomo — 122

Atascadero — 82

Arroyo Grande — 65

San Miguel — 34

Grover Beach — 32

Templeton — 27

Pismo Beach — 22

Oceano — 17

Los Osos — 16

CMC — 11

Morro Bay — 11

Cambria — 7

Shandon — 6

Cayucos — 6

Santa Margarita — 6

Avila Beach — 5

Other county cases — 14

As of Friday afternoon, there have been 287,514 positive cases, and 6,563 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 3,097,417 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 133,977 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 11,965,938 cases with 547,002 dead.

