Taxpayers are watching the SLO City Council

July 8, 2020

OPINION by JAMES DUENOW

Once again, the San Luis Obispo City Council and city staff are showing they are firmly in the pocket of mostly Los Angeles developers. I am taking about plans to remove James Papp from the Cultural Heritage Committee.

If Papp is removed, we will surely let voters know what’s going on for the next election.

It’s time residents took back control of this city. We will learn who is behind Mr. Papp’s removal.

Such removal will be just further proof that the city’s overpaid staff and city council are letting out-of-town developers control the growth and development in San Luis Obispo.

If Mr. Papp is removed, the city council will pay at the ballot box. The tax payers are watching.

