Man’s foot found in Templeton, three miles from where he lost it

July 29, 2020

Though it may not be reattached, a man who survived a car crash with two severed legs may now have the opportunity to reunite with his missing foot — a body part that disappeared only to be found found nine days later and three miles away from where the injured person lost it.

On July 17, a man crashed into a guardrail while driving on Highway 101 just north of the Vineyard Drive offramp in Templeton. The man’s vehicle caught on fire, and the crash severed both of his legs.

Authorities recovered one foot at the scene, but could not locate the other.

Then at approximately 9:15 a.m. on Sunday, a bicyclist reported finding a human foot on the 2800 block of Santa Rita Road in rural Templeton, approximately three miles away from the scene of the July 17 crash.

With help from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office rapid DNA identification process, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office managed to determine the foot found Sunday belongs to the man who survived the July 17 collision.

