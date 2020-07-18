Motorcyclist killed in crash in rural Arroyo Grande

A motorcyclist collided with a Ford truck Friday afternoon in rural Arroyo Grande, killing one person, according to the CHP.

Shortly before 3 p.m., the motorcyclist was headed westbound on Los Berros Road near Century Lane when he failed to negotiate a curve and crossed into the eastbound lane, directly in the path of a truck driven by Annamarie Hanada of Nipomo. The motorcyclist died at the scene.

Officers are not releasing the name of the motorcyclist, a 31-year-old man from Santa Maria, pending notification of his next of kin.

Hanada, 35, was uninjured in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing. Officers do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The CHP is asking anyone with information about the crash to call (805) 594-8700.

