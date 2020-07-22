Police catch Paso Robles teen wanted for fleeing Atascadero officers

July 21, 2020

The suspect who allegedly fled police in Atascadero while armed with an AR-15 rifle is a 17-year-old Paso Robles resident, whom officers arrested on Tuesday.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on Sunday, an officer attempted to conduct a check on a vehicle in the Paloma Creek Park parking lot. But, the driver fled and a chase ensued, according to the Atascadero Police Department.

The driver collided with a light pole at the intersection of El Camino Real and Santa Rosa Road ending the vehicle pursuit. The teen then fled by foot toward Motel 6 armed with what appeared to be a rifle, police said.

The suspect was later spotted on the second floor of Motel 6 with an AR-15.

After the driver fled, officers detained the other occupants of the car, who were also juveniles. Police conducted an extensive search of the area but could not find the suspect.

On Tuesday, Atascadero detectives located the teen in Paso Robles with assistance from the Paso Robles Police Department and the San Luis Obispo County Probation Department. Officers arrested the juvenile without further incident.

Investigators searched the area of the initial incident, as well as the teen’s home. They failed to locate the weapon.

Officers booked the teen in juvenile hall on charges of felony evading arrest, misdemeanor resisting arrest, misdemeanor hit-and-run and violating probation.

