Semi-truck loaded with lettuce overturns near Atascadero
July 10, 2020
A semi-truck carrying 20,000 pounds of lettuce crashed and overturned on Highway 101 south of Atascadero Friday morning. [KSBY]
The truck crashed at about 2:10 a.m. near the center divider on the southbound lane of the highway approximately four miles north of the Highway 58 exit.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash. The CHP, at least initially, did not report anyone suffered injuries in the collision.
It is unclear what caused the semi-truck to overturn. Authorities closed one lane of the highway for multiple hours Friday morning as workers cleared the scene.
