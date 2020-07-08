Front Page  »  

Taxpayers are watching the SLO City Council

July 8, 2020

James Duenow

OPINION by JAMES DUENOW

Once again, the San Luis Obispo City Council and city staff are showing they are firmly in the pocket of mostly Los Angeles developers. I am taking about plans to remove James Papp from the Cultural Heritage Committee.

If Papp is removed, we will surely let voters know what’s going on for the next election.

It’s time residents took back control of this city. We will learn who is behind Mr. Papp’s removal.

Such removal will be just further proof that the city’s overpaid staff and city council are letting out-of-town developers control the growth and development in San Luis Obispo.

If Mr. Papp is removed, the city council will pay at the ballot box. The tax payers are watching.


kenny113

I’m not sure an OpEd should be published when it is simply idle speculation with no evidence to back it, followed by threats. I don’t have an opinion on this matter, because I’m not familiar with Mr. Papp’s situation, other than that the council voted to remove him from his post. If there is evidence of something sinister, please communicate that evidence to the public so they can form an educated opinion. In this case, all that was conveyed was Mr. Duenow’s apparent anger management problem and lack of communication skills. This is not constructive. Strange choice to publish…


07/08/2020 11:21 am
Erik T

kenny, is it? First off, Jim is a respected elder around here, insulting him will not help your case. Secondly, Jim publicly let the council know he knows what they are up to, likely his intention. Thirdly, in my humble opinion, this opinion piece was an extremely healthy way for Jim to channel his anger. Now learn some manners.


07/08/2020 12:59 pm
