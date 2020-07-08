Woman rescued after fall from Montana de Oro cliff
A helicopter airlifted a woman who fell off a cliff at Montana de Oro State Park Tuesday evening and suffered major injuries.
At 7:17 p.m., a caller reported the woman had fallen off a cliff at Spooner’s Cove within the state park. After being airlifted from the cove, the woman was transported to the hospital.
Cal Fire personnel, the San Luis Obispo County Urban Search and Rescue Team, Five Cities firefighters, city of San Luis Obispo firefighters, CHP officers and state parks rangers all participated in the rescue. Emergency personnel remained on the scene for nearly four hours.
