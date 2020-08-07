Front Page  »  

BLM protesters threaten to harass district attorney at his Templeton home

August 7, 2020

A group of Black Lives Matter supporters circulated a flier on Thursday asking protesters to gather at San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow’s home in Templeton to disrupt his sleep until he acquiesces to their demand not to charge one of their leaders.

“Protesters must gather in front of San Luis Obispo County DA, Dan Dow’s home in Templeton, CA until the charges are dropped against Tianna Arata,” the flier says.

In response to the flier, about 20 members of Protect Paso, along with sheriff deputies, CHP officers and district attorney investigators arrived at Dow’s home Thursday night effectively dissuading the protesters. Protect Paso was formed to support law enforcement in response to the BLM protests and riots. The group currently has 8,489 Facebook members.

On Tuesday, the San Luis Obispo Police Department asked the District Attorney’s Office to file five felony and three misdemeanor charges against Arata, the organizer of a July 21 Black Lives Matter protest that included chasing after cars and detaining the drivers. Dow’s office has not yet made a determination on the charges.

Arata led approximately 300 protesters onto Highway 101 from both Osos Street and California Boulevard, blocking all lanes in both directions for nearly an hour. While on the highway, protesters ran after vehicles attempting to drive off the freeway, blocked vehicles, and yelled profanities at some of the drivers, according to videos of the protest.

Tianna Arata, photo by Richard Bastian

In one incident, a protester threw a skateboard at the back window of a car. The window shattered, with the pieces landing on a 4-year-old boy, who was unharmed. Protesters claim the driver had hit a protester.

Police investigators are seeking five felony charges against Arata: four felony counts of false imprisonment and a felony count of conspiracy. In addition, investigators are seeking three misdemeanor charges: resisting or obstructing a peace officer, inciting a riot, and unlawful assembly.

Sign up for breaking news, alerts and updates with Cal Coast News Top Stories.


Loading...
Related:


10
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Gramelin

Well when the SLO Mayor tells them its all ok what you do, what should we expect?


Vote Up14Vote Down 
08/07/2020 12:28 pm
pigsrule

These idiot marxists should go back to school.


Vote Up16Vote Down 
08/07/2020 11:55 am
MrYan

Did someone get played here? Juked as they’d say back in the day. Kind of ironic.

The non protest protest sounds fairly successful to me. Whack a mole without the mole showing up.

What did it cost us in overtime?

BTW If you do the math Protect Paso was represented by 2/10th’s of 1% of their membership.

C’mon that is a fairly pathetic turn out don’t you think? It appears that group is “all hat and no cattle”.

Offer bbq wings and beer next time. Maybe you’ll get a few more of them to show.


Vote Up-44Vote Down 
08/07/2020 11:42 am
nunsense

Chares? Is it phonics and they want him to drop chairs? Charts? Another good star for our educational system.


Vote Up18Vote Down 
08/07/2020 10:28 am
mazin

“No Justice No Sleep” isn’t that a form of harassment? Doesn’t this flyer call for harassing the DA? Peacefully protest, if you must, but respect law enforcement!


Vote Up25Vote Down 
08/07/2020 10:20 am
shishkabob141

Someone should have taken a minute to proofread the damn flier.


Vote Up37Vote Down 
08/07/2020 9:15 am
jdchem

2+2 = 5 so why should spelling be any different?


Vote Up32Vote Down 
08/07/2020 10:07 am
shishkabob141

Keep poking the bear, I hope it bites.


Vote Up65Vote Down 
08/07/2020 8:55 am
Stunned

Good to see Protect Paso out in force along with our deputies and CHiP’s. About all this is going to do is clog our court system for months to come. Not to mention how well this allows our DA to sleep. Full court dockets? What DA wouldn’t love that, right?


Screwy BLM fools need to take that action back to LA or SF or wherever they came from that makes them think we’d allow such foolishness.


Vote Up61Vote Down 
08/07/2020 8:26 am
isoslo

Sounds like we need more arrests. We must defeat the mob now!


Vote Up66Vote Down 
08/07/2020 8:25 am
﻿