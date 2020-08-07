SLO County Supervisor Adam Hill dead, suspected suicide

August 6, 2020

San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill was found dead in his home Thursday afternoon from a gunshot wound.

A 911 caller reported hearing a gunshot at Hill’s Pismo Beach home Thursday afternoon. Officers arrived to find Hill dead, a suspected suicide.

In March, Hill attempted suicide, just hours after FBI agents raided his office at the County Government Center and his home.

Hill checked into a residential mental health facility in July. He returned to work on Monday.

