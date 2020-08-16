Paso Robles woman leads CHP on chase from Santa Maria to Atascadero

August 16, 2020

A DUI suspect led officers on a high-speed chase from Santa Maria to Atascadero on Friday, eventually getting arrested after kicking and biting officers, according to the CHP.

Santa Maria police officers began pursuing the DUI suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Miranda Alexus Baro of Paso Robles, at approximately 12:02 p.m. Baro, who was driving a 2013 Honda Civic, headed onto southbound Highway 101 at Stowell Road, prompting police to request assistance from the CHP.

CHP officers took over the chase but could not immediately locate Baro’s vehicle. The suspect was last spotted traveling northbound on Highway 101 near Betteravia Road.

A 911 caller reported the suspect was driving recklessly on northbound Highway 101 approaching Tefft Street in Nipomo.

Shortly afterwards, CHP officers in SLO County located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop on northbound Highway 101 at 4th Street.

Baro did not stop and the chase continued. Baro led officers northbound at speeds reaching more than 100 mph, sometimes driving on the right shoulder or the median.

Officers twice deployed spike strips, but Baro managed to evade them and lead officers into North County.

At about 12:40 p.m., Baro was approaching Santa Barbara Road when she drove onto the median and attempted to pass a Volkswagen Atlas. Baro’s vehicle collided with the Volkswagen, causing its driver to lose control, go off the highway and overturn in an embankment. The driver of the Volkswagen sustained minor injuries, and an ambulance came out to the scene.

Baro continued fleeing northbound and then exited the highway at Santa Barbara Road, heading west into Atascadero. CHP officers terminated the chase, and shortly afterwards, Baro stopped on Atascadero Avenue south of Santa Rosa Road.

Officers took Baro into custody, but not before she allegedly kicked and bit officers. As Baro resisted arrest, officers used control holds in order to take her into custody.

Officers transported Baro to Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton for a chemical test.

Officers booked Baro into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of felony evading and felony DUI.

Loading...