Three car crash outside Los Osos
August 17, 2020
Three vehicles collided on Los Osos Valley Road Monday morning, totaling one car and injuring two people.
Shortly before 10 a.m., three vehicles, including a pickup truck hauling a trailer, collided on Los Osos Valley Road by Paradise Lane outside of Los Osos. Two individuals suffered minor injuries in the crash, according to Cal Fire.
Fire trucks and an ambulance came out to the scene, according to Cal Fire.
It is unclear what caused the collision.
