Nipomo cannabis growers fined $500,000 for illegal activity

August 4, 2020

By CCN STAFF

A San Luis Obispo County Superior Court judge ruled last month in favor of the state, ordering two Nipomo marijuana businesses to pay more than $500,000 in penalties, legal fees, and investigation and destruction of cannabis costs.

On March 13, 2019, state investigators raided a warehouse complex at 887 Mesa Road, the former Clearwater Nursery. CFAM and Lowell Herb were operating out of the warehouse, according to a California Department of Fish and Game incident report. While CFAM had a license to process and store cannabis on the property, it was illegally subletting to unlicensed cannabis businesses.

During the raid, regulators seized 1,387 pounds of loose flower buds, 7,162 jars of flower buds, 17,600 pre-rolls (marijuana cigarettes), 125 pounds of cannabis kief and 60 pounds of cannabis shake.

Judge Ginger Garrett ordered the defendants — Brett Myers Vapnek, David Elias, Lowell Farms, and The Hacienda Company — to pay $500,000 in civil penalties, and $46,413 for attorney fees and the cost of the investigation and destruction of the illegal cannabis products.

During the raid, Vapnek admitted he had been operating without a license from Dec. 2018 through March 13, 2019, according to court records. Vapnek also runs Nipomo Ag, a cannabis cultivation company.

“By engaging in unlicensed commercial cannabis activity, defendants placed unregulated cannabis into the cannabis market, thereby causing economic harm to California’s legal commercial cannabis industry and supporting the illegal cannabis market,” according to court records. “Defendants’ distribution and sale of illegal products that are potentially untested … create grave public health and safety risks to Californians.

“Moreover, by engaging in unlicensed commercial cannabis activity, defendants deprived the CDFA of licensing fees and tax revenue.”

Loading...