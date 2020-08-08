San Luis Obispo County breaks another coronavirus record

August 8, 2020

San Luis Obispo County broke its record for the highest number of patents with the coronavirus in the hospital, with 20 on Friday.

During the past four days, SLO County reported 191 new coronavirus cases. Paso Robles leads with 53 new coronavirus cases, followed by Atascadero with 20, San Miguel with 16, Nipomo with 11, and Arroyo Grande with 11.

Of the 2,093 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 1,716 individuals have recovered, and 15 have died — with two additional deaths under investigation. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are 20 people in the hospital — seven in intensive care, and 340 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 554

Nipomo — 272

San Luis Obispo — 261

Atascadero — 238

Arroyo Grande — 155

Grover Beach — 100

CMC inmates — 84

Templeton — 83

San Miguel — 71

Oceano — 61

Pismo Beach — 46

Los Osos — 41

Cambria — 28

Morro Bay — 27

Santa Margarita — 22

Shandon — 13

Cayucos — 12

Avila Beach — 7

San Simeon — 5

Other county cases — 13

As of Saturday afternoon, there have been 555,100 positive cases, and 10,304 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 5,143,949 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 164,974 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 19,759,493 cases with 727,990 dead.

