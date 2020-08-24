Smoke subsides in SLO County, Central Coast fires grow

August 24, 2020

Three large fires burning in Monterey County are continuing to grow in size, but smokey conditions are starting to subside in San Luis Obispo County.

On Sunday, there were light sprinkles in portions of North County, including in Atascadero. Throughout SLO County, the amount of smoke in the air decreased from levels of days prior.

Meanwhile in Monterey County, the River Fire near Salinas has burned 48,424 acres and is 20 percent contained, as of Sunday evening.

The Dolan Fire near Big Sur has burned 19,287 acres and is 10 percent contained.

Lastly, the Carmel Fire near Carmel has burned 6,695 acres and is 15 percent contained.

Loading...