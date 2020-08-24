More employees returning to work in SLO County

August 24, 2020

BY CCN STAFF

San Luis Obispo County’s unemployment rate continues to decline — with 600 more people going back to work in July, the state Employment Development Department reported Friday.

SLO County’s unemployment rate went from a high of 14 percent in April to 9.9 percent in July. In July 2019, the jobless rate was 3.2 percent.

The largest number of people went back to work in the retail, trade and transportation industries. In addition, in July the number of people working in the hotel sector and in the state school system increased.

However, multiple government employees lost their jobs last month. There were 2,200 fewer local government employees working in July 2020 than there were in June 2020.

San Luis Obispo County is ranked thirteenth out of 58 California counties for lower numbers of unemployed workers. SLO County’s unemployment rate is lower than the national average of 10.5 percent and the state’s 13.7 percent rate.

In California, Trinity County is ranked number one with an unemployment rate of 8.6 percent and Imperial County comes in on the bottom with an unemployment rate of 26.8 percent. Trinity County has had a total of 10 confirmed coronavirus cases while Imperial County has the highest coronavirus death rate in California.

