7 people killed at illegal marijuana grow in California

September 9, 2020

Seven people were shot and killed at an illegal marijuana grow and processing operation in Riverside County early Monday morning, deputies said.

Shortly after midnight, deputies responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon at a home in rural Riverside County. Deputies arrived to find a woman suffering from gun shot wounds and six additional gunshot victims. The woman later died from her injuries.

The seven victims were all from Laos, a small country that borders Thailand.

Deputies found more than 1,000 pounds of marijuana and several hundred marijuana plants inside the home, the sheriff’s department said.

Since the state legalized recreational marijuana in 2018, the heavily regulated industry produces more than seven times the amount of pot purchased by Californians. Meanwhile, the black market has grown with California supplying much of the country’s illegal cannabis.

Loading...