Police arrest SLO man accused of holding his neighbors hostage

September 9, 2020

San Luis Obispo police officers arrested a man Tuesday afternoon who held his neighbors hostage inside their home while claiming he had a gun.

Investigators later determined the suspect did not have a weapon.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m., a 911 caller reported suspicious circumstances and a possible drug overdose in the 1200 block of Murray Ave. The caller said the suspect had a gun and was threatening to shoot police officers, according to police.

The suspect, later identified as Zachary Northup, left his home and entered a neighboring house through an open door before officers arriving at the scene.

Northup told his neighbors that he had a gun and was holding them hostage. When police arrived, Northup left the neighbor’s home, but he would not comply with officers’ orders.

Police deployed one 40mm less-lethal gel baton round, after which officers took Northup into custody without further incident. Responders transported Northup to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center for evaluation.

Following the medical evaluation, officers planned to book Northup in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of criminal threats, false imprisonment and resisting an officer. Northup is not listed as being in custody, as of Wednesday morning.

Anyone who has additional information about the incident is asked to contact investigators at (805) 781-7312.

