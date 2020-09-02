California extends eviction moratorium until 2021

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law on Monday an extension of the state’s eviction moratorium, which will allow many renters to not pay rent and still stay in their homes until early 2021.

Under AB 3088, no tenant can be evicted before Feb. 1, 2021 for failure to pay rent due to a coronavirus related hardship accrued between March 4 and Aug. 31. For coronavirus related hardships accrued between Sept. 1 and Jan. 31, 2021, tenants must pay at least 25 percent of rent to avoid eviction.

Tenants remain responsible for paying the total amount of rent owed to landlords, but unpaid rent cannot currently serve as the basis for eviction. Landlords may begin to recover the debts on March 1, 2021.

AB 3088 also extends anti-foreclosure protections for small landlords.

“Renters need protection from evictions when they can’t pay rent due to COVD-19,” Newsom stated in a tweet. “Property owners need help to avoid foreclosure. AB 3088 will do both — but is a temporary solution to a more permanent problem. The federal government must step up and help.”

