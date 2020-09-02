Front Page  »  

SLO County District Attorney rejects Tianna Arata petitions

September 1, 2020

Supporters of protest leader Tianna Arata attempted to deliver boxes of petitions to San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow on Tuesday, but the DA’s office rejected them.

Arata supporters arrived outside the Palm Street entrance to the San Luis Obispo courthouse, claiming to have more than 500,000 signed petitions calling for Dow not to file charges against Arata. The petitions appear to be printouts of a Change.org petition that has garnered more than 544,000 signatures, as of Tuesday evening.

The DA’s office refused to accept the boxes of petitions and instead issued a statement saying it would not bow to political pressure.

“Our office is not accepting the petitions, as they have no bearing on the law or circumstances resulting in Ms. Arata’s arrest, the DA’s office said in a statement. “While mindful of the complexity and sensitivity of the broader social justice conversation, we would be in violation of our ethical duty if we were to make a filing decision based on public sentiment.

“The District Attorney’s Office remains committed to the fair, objective and fact-based review of the evidence in determining if criminal charges should be brought, and if so what charges. In short, we will follow the law without regard for political pressure or political sentiment.”

Dow has yet to announce whether or not his office will file charges against Arata. The protest leader is scheduled for an arraignment hearing Thursday morning.

Tianna Arata, in the center, stomping on a burnt flag

Arata is asking her supporters to protest during her hearing, according to her social media posts.

In addition to attempting to deliver petitions to Dow, Black Lives Matter activists also held a protest outside the courthouse on Tuesday.


Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
rjakelian

Good, don’t cave into Arata’s rancor …


09/01/2020 11:28 pm
Gordo

“Arata is asking her supporters to protest during her hearing, according to her social media posts.”


Let’s dig that hole a little deeper shall we?


09/01/2020 11:06 pm
ActaNonVerba

Arata was arrested on five charges—participation in a riot, unlawful assembly, conspiracy, unlawful imprisonment, and resisting arrest.


There’s compelling video evidence to back-up most or all of those charges.


But wait! There’s a PETITION! A Change.org PETITION at that! What do the low-foreheads expect? Do they think the SLOC DA will conclude “well we charged Ms. Arata with five criminal acts, there’s plenty of evidence, but there’s a PETITION (and ongoing coercion!) That changes everything of course! Of course we’ll drop the charges!”


It doesn’t work that way, kiddies! I would like to see DA Dow add a few more charges — like criminal menacing when Arata was screaming vulgarities at people (including kids) up close and personal while walking down Monterey Street!


P.S. Use a thumb drive next time kiddies, and save a few trees!


09/01/2020 10:48 pm
