California Men’s Colony inmate dies of coronavirus

September 3, 2020

An inmate at the California Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo County died Monday from complications related to the coronavirus, the first CMC inmate to die of the virus, according to The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Since April 11, 271 inmates at CMC have tested positive for the coronavirus. Of those, 30 have tested positive during the past 14 days.

In addition, 41 CMC staffers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

State and county health officials are testing inmates, tracing their contacts, quarantining some inmates and doing regular health screenings to identify any new cases.

At the state’s 35 prison facilities, 87,123 inmates have been tested, with 10,716 testing positive, and 59 deaths. In addition, 2,878 state prison employees have been infected with the virus.

