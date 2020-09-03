Front Page  »  

Tianna Arata supporters batter reporter in SLO

September 3, 2020

Photo by Richard Bastian

By CCN STAFF

Hundreds of protestors gathered in San Luis Obispo Thursday morning for the arraignment hearings of BLM organizer Tianna Arata and protester Elias Bautista, several of whom battered reporter Josh Friedman.

Arata’s arraignment was continued until Sept. 17 while Bautista plead not guilty. Before the hearing, protesters gathered in front of the courthouse.

Photo by Richard Bastian

Following the hearing, a speaker said, “CalCoastNews is fake news,” spurring a man in the crowd to try and snatch Friedman’s phone. Several other protesters than pushed Friedman, while others blocked his access.

Protester who attempted to take Friedman’s phone through force

While covering the event for the SLO New Times, photographer Jayson Mellom was flipping people off and attempting to escalate the violence against Friedman.

At a May 31 riot in Los Angeles, Friedman video taped looters breaking into multiple businesses. Since then, several protesters have made antisemitic remarks while threatening and harassing Friedman. In addition, several protesters referred to Friedman as a Nazi.

On social media, some protesters recommend harassing or assaulting journalists who refuse to stop filming during criminal activity.

Photo by Richard Bastian

On July 21, Arata allegedly led approximately 300 protesters onto Highway 101 from both Osos Street and California Boulevard, blocking all lanes in both directions for nearly an hour.

Arata is charged with one count of unlawful assembly, one count of disturbing the peace, six counts of obstruction of a thoroughfare, and five counts of false imprisonment.

During Arata’s arrest, Bautista yelled at an officer before kicking him in the crotch. Prosecutors charged Bautista with one felony count of resisting an executive officer by force or violence and two misdemeanor counts of resisting, obstructing, or delaying a peace officer for his acts committed against three individual peace officers.

During Thursday’s protest, speakers defended Bautisa, saying he was attempting to stop a kidnapping by cop. The primary goal of the protest, was to get prosecutors to drop the charges.

Friedman live streamed the protesters, who were at times chanting SLO County District Attorney”Dan Dow is a fucking bitch.”


Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
JamesD

Attempted robbery?


09/03/2020 3:19 pm
Gordo

If BLM is about peace and promoting equality then why would you not welcome objective press coverage?

If your message is honest and just the more media coverage the better I would think.

I don’t ever recall reading that one of Dr. King’s supporters assaulted a journalist, so what gives?


Cavin Stokes is well known in the community with his work to promote cruise nights and his friendships with certain LEOs, but don’t be fooled by his good natured act; he is committed to this cause and to tearing down a system he sees as unjust, even if it means harming people who think of him as a friend.


09/03/2020 3:12 pm
Cindy

The SLO New Times no longer hires journalists, they hire activists without a background in journalism to save money. The editor should have informed their uneducated staff not to try and create a news story, because that is unethical. But the editor appears more interested in trying to create false information about a competitor instead of bringing unbiased news to the public.


For years, the New Times provided cover to Adam Hill, while his buddies in dirty pot businesses spent big bucks on advertising. The New Times is shrinking in size – about 20 pages – as their credibility sinks further. The New Times attempt to paint those shop owners who said they were harassed as liars is likely to bite in the end.


09/03/2020 2:08 pm
