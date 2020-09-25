Fire burns structure, three acres in rural Santa Margarita
September 25, 2020
A structure caught on fire in rural Santa Margarita Thursday afternoon, and the blaze spread into vegetation, burning a few acres of land.
At about 2:30 p.m., a 911 caller reported the fire burning at 3935 Park Hill Road. After spreading into vegetation, the blaze burned three acres before firefighters stopped its forward progress.
Firefighters stayed on scene for several hours to mop up the blaze.
It is unclear what started the fire. An investigation is ongoing.
