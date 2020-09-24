Sheriff’s deputy shot in the leg in Templeton, gunman killed
September 24, 2020
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A gunman shot a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputy in the leg near Highway 101 in Templeton Thursday morning, prior to being killed in a shootout with law enforcement.
The gunman opened fire at about 10:20 a.m. near Theater Drive and Templeton Cemetery Road.
A deputy suffered a single gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to the hospital.
Numerous law enforcement officers responded to the scene along Theater Drive Thursday morning. Shortly following the shooting, a collision involving a semi-truck occurred nearby on Highway 101.
The sheriff’s office is advising the public to stay away from the area.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines