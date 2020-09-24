Front Page  »  

Sheriff’s deputy shot in the leg in Templeton, gunman killed

September 24, 2020

Photo by Richard Bastian

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A gunman shot a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputy in the leg near Highway 101 in Templeton Thursday morning, prior to being killed in a shootout with law enforcement. 

The gunman opened fire at about 10:20 a.m. near Theater Drive and Templeton Cemetery Road. 

A deputy suffered a single gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to the hospital. 

Numerous law enforcement officers responded to the scene along Theater Drive Thursday morning. Shortly following the shooting, a collision involving a semi-truck occurred nearby on Highway 101.

The sheriff’s office is advising the public to stay away from the area.


4
Mark

White, black or other? I heard cops never shoot white people.


Vote Up-30Vote Down 
09/24/2020 1:56 pm
MrYan

I bet you don’t hear that well.

Cops rarely shoot unarmed white people is a more accurate statement.

Often they don’t even shoot white people when armed.

In Charlotte NC Cops arrested the church shooter without shooting him, and bought him a BK Whopper on the way to jail because he was hungry afterward.


Vote Up-9Vote Down 
09/24/2020 3:19 pm
laftch

Yea baby!


Vote Up6Vote Down 
09/24/2020 1:22 pm
Robert1

Prayers to our LEO, hope the injury isn’t life threatening and they return to work as soon as possible.


Vote Up40Vote Down 
09/24/2020 1:10 pm
