Sheriff’s deputy shot in the leg in Templeton, gunman killed

September 24, 2020

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A gunman shot a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputy in the leg near Highway 101 in Templeton Thursday morning, prior to being killed in a shootout with law enforcement.

The gunman opened fire at about 10:20 a.m. near Theater Drive and Templeton Cemetery Road.

A deputy suffered a single gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to the hospital.

Numerous law enforcement officers responded to the scene along Theater Drive Thursday morning. Shortly following the shooting, a collision involving a semi-truck occurred nearby on Highway 101.

The sheriff’s office is advising the public to stay away from the area.

