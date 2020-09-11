Man arrested for human trafficking in SLO County
September 10, 2020
Sheriff deputies extradited a man for allegedly trafficking a 31-year-old pregnant woman while in San Luis Obispo County in April.
During an undercover prostitution sting, investigators made contact with the female victim, and identified the male suspect as 33-year-old Anthony Richardson Gaines. Because of the state’s zero bail policy, and the further follow-up investigation that was needed, Richardson Gaines were released.
Following further review, deputies secured an arrest warrant for Richardson Gaines for human trafficking, pimping, and a prison prior enhancement.
Richardson Gaines was arrested in Modesto, extradited to San Luis Obispo County and booked in jail with his bail set at $550,000.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines