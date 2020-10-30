Arroyo Grande home destroyed by fire

A fire destroyed a large house in rural Arroyo Grande Thursday, displacing seven residents. [KSBY]

Shortly after 4 p.m., a caller reported a fire at a multi-story home at 575 Mirabella Lane. Residents of the house escaped without suffering any injuries.

Cal Fire personnel arrived and found the house fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze, but not before the home was a total loss.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents of the home. SLO County Sheriff’s deputies and PG&E workers also responded to the scene.

