Arroyo Grande home destroyed by fire
October 30, 2020
A fire destroyed a large house in rural Arroyo Grande Thursday, displacing seven residents. [KSBY]
Shortly after 4 p.m., a caller reported a fire at a multi-story home at 575 Mirabella Lane. Residents of the house escaped without suffering any injuries.
Cal Fire personnel arrived and found the house fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze, but not before the home was a total loss.
The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents of the home. SLO County Sheriff’s deputies and PG&E workers also responded to the scene.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines