Protesters marched through SLO, seeking revolution

October 30, 2020

Photo by Richard Bastian

By RICHARD BASTIAN

Approximately 100 protesters marched through San Luis Obispo on Thursday evening to promote their demands which include dropping charges for protesters, abolishing the police and prison system, free internet, free transportation and a wealth tax.

Photo by Richard Bastian

The protest was organized by Abolitionist Action Central Coast/SLO, a group comprised primarily of Cal Poly students. The protesters marched through the downtown area, then stopped in the intersection of Hiquera and Los Osos streets, where they blocked traffic for approximately 15 minutes.

Photo by Richard Bastian

The students then marched to the courthouse where they performed a skit about past revolutions, and the need for violence in some situations.

Photo by Richard Bastian

 


Cathy S.

As a lifelong Democrat I believe these kids need a little more life experience before they try to decide what’s best for everyone. Please realize they do not represent 99% of the Biden voters and do more harm than good for the cause of bettering this country.


10/30/2020 12:11 pm
HospitalGuy

Ho, hum. The protests, demonstrations, unrealistic demands, blocking traffic, has become so routine it’s just not news anymore.


10/30/2020 11:45 am
womanwhohasbeenthere

I thought Halloween was this Saturday.


10/30/2020 11:02 am
Speak Truth to Power

Biden Voters on the March.

It’s fabulous to see who the left is and what they want and believe right before an election.

I’m surprised not hear that Mayor Harmon was out in front leading the March.

Will SLO Voters side with the Mob or the Rational people on Tuesday?

Stay tuned because as sure as I like Tacos, these folks will Riot if El Trumpo is Relected on Tuesday.


Rich in Morro Bay


10/30/2020 11:00 am
